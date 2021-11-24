Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

