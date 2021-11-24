Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 244,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

