Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Sells 5,453 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 3,213 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $176,715.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $56.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

