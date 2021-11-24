Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of -220.19 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

