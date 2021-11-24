Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 17,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

PINS stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

