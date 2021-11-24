Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 192499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 716,614 shares of company stock worth $38,178,928. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 179.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

