Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $341.10 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $341.10 million and $750,654.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00455294 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00207327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00099426 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,401,610 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

