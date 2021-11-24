Pirl (PIRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 58.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $48,169.52 and approximately $26.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.