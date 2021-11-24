Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,536. The company has a market capitalization of $281.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.34. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pixelworks by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 175,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

