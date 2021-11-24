Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Acquires C$59,950.00 in Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Paul Goddard bought 5,000 shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,049.

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$12.13 on Wednesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of C$9.05 and a 12 month high of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.31 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.14.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.