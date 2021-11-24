Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $94.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

PLNT opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

