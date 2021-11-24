Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,475,645 shares of company stock worth $68,796,709. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

