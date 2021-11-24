Playgroundz 24-Hour Volume Reaches $963.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $186,479.73 and $963.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00069218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.14 or 0.07538830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,483.65 or 1.00024930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

