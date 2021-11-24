Polis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282,271.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $282,271.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012068 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.08 or 0.00343688 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00664658 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

