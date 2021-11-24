Populous (PPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $958,383.00

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $39.56 million and $958,383.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00240455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00087532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars.

