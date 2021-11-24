Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 10,682 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 86,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.