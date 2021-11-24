Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,147 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after buying an additional 497,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 338,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 120,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $115.30 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

