Portland Global Advisors LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,208. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

