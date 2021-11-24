Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 0.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,507,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.49. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,709. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

