Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.22 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.