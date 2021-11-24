Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 126.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

