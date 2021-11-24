Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

