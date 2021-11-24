Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PW opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.35 and a quick ratio of 36.35. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.12.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

