Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 560.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,657. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $33.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.