Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,343 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 1,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $545.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

