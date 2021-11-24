Prairiewood Capital LLC Reduces Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. GrafTech International comprises about 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. 11,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

