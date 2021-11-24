Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Precision BioSciences worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.55. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

