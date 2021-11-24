Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of Precision Drilling worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.96. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

