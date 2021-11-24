Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 38,535 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,828,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

NYSE BAMR opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.