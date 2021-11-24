Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

