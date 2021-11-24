Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.82 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

