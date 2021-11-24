Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.94 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 17.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Graham by 491.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 22.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graham by 13.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Graham by 21.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GHC opened at $600.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $445.00 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

