Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,580 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $204.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,922. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

