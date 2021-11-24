Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,306 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

