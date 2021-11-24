Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $182,604 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $14,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 22,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

