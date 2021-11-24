Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $208.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.80. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $208.63.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.20.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

