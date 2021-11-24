Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of EUSB stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.