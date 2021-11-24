Private Capital Group LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 51,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.