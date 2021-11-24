Private Capital Group LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 597.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after acquiring an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $711,402,000 after acquiring an additional 907,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.