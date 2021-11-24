Private Capital Group LLC Invests $164,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

