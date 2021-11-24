Private Capital Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.18. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

