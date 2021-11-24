PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Tops One Day Volume of $96,826.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $96,826.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.27 or 0.07468793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,098.80 or 0.99872014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.