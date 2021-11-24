ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Holdings Lifted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 99,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

