ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 3.34% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 391.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 163,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 129,863 shares during the period.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIXM opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.