Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.93

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.93 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 373.60 ($4.88). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 192,662 shares trading hands.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £920.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

