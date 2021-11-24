Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 8,824 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 80,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,641,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.