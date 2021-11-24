Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $115.70 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

