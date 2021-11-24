Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

