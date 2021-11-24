Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.