Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.